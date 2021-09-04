Over 200 cadets began their time as University of North Georgia cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group Week from Aug. 15-21.
FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG’s Corps of Cadets.
Local cadets that completed FROG Week are Ian Champion of Acworth; Caroline Sims of Kennesaw; Jackson Bushey, David Collins, Andrew Crawford, Ryan Kirk, Alexandra Nebel and Kyle Sanders, all of Marietta; and Alex Becker of Powder Springs.
Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserves each year.
