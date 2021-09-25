A University of North Georgia record 149 rising senior cadets completed the Army’s Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer.
A year earlier, the camp was canceled due to COVID-19 and converted into the yearlong Operation Agile Leader.
UNG’s Corps of Cadets students were grateful to be part of the 38-day Advanced Camp where U.S. Army Cadet Command tested their military and leadership skills. This allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Camp is required for all cadets who seek a military officer commission.
The following individuals completed Advanced Camp — Tomas King, Stephen Lewis and Nicolas Price, all of Acworth; Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw; John Alderman, Jordan Cook, Kobe Culpepper, Brockton Davis, Isaiah Gadsden, Harrison Markham, Jared Miller and William Morgan, all of Marietta; Henry Gale and Jivan Louisy, both of Powder Springs; and Jacob Pressley of Smyrna.
A record 33 UNG cadets earned the Recondo badge, which included Cook and Miller. The badge is awarded to cadets who display superior skills by exceeding the standards in all camp activities.
