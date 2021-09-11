Seaman Cinthia Perez, a native of Kennesaw, joined the Navy two years ago. Today, she serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate aboard USS Tripoli.
Growing up in Kennesaw, Perez attended Kennesaw Mountain High School and graduated in 2019.
“In Kennesaw, we are all about helping each other so I try to do that here, too,” Perez said. “I do my job, and I stay humble.”
USS Tripoli incorporates key components to provide the fleet with a more aviation-centric platform. The design features an enlarged hangar deck, aviation maintenance facilities realignment and expansion, a significant increase in available stowage for parts and support equipment, and increased aviation fuel capacity.
Serving in the Navy means Perez is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
“I was the first in my family to graduate from high school and the first to join the military,” Perez said. “Graduating boot camp and having the opportunity to serve my country gives me a strong sense of pride.”
