Capt. Kari Giles, deputy director of operations, Georgia Air National Guard, qualified to compete in the World Games after finishing sixth in the ‘World Triathlon Powerman Long Distance Duathlon Championships,’ in Zofingen, Switzerland on Sept. 19.
MARIETTA - Capt. Kari Giles, deputy director of operations, Georgia Air National Guard, qualified to compete in the World Games after finishing sixth in the 'World Triathlon Powerman Long Distance Duathlon Championships,' in Zofingen, Switzerland on Sept. 19.
Competing in the duathlon was necessary to fulfill Giles’ life-long goal of participating in the games. Giles ran and biked 112 miles in 8 hours 26 minutes 41 seconds.
"We are extremely proud of Capt Giles. Kari is an amazing officer, a world-class athlete and we are honored to have her as part of our team," said Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, commander, Georgia ANG.
Since September’s competition, Giles has ranked first in the USA and 19th in the world for all duathlon distances, and 12th in the world for the long course.
“My military career ... has helped me hone in on my mental toughness and become more disciplined,” said Giles. “This race has proved only the well prepared and tough survived.”
Giles has also raced with military and civilian athletes who help fellow service members cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, addictions, abuse or suicidal thoughts. Their next competition will be in June 2022.
“It feels so surreal to me to be almost 40 years old and be where I am,” Giles reflected. “As an officer I want to inspire others to work hard and follow their dreams.”
