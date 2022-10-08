Michael Edward Gresham
Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Edward Gresham, a Sprayberry High School graduate, has been inducted into the 2022 Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
In 1968, while serving as a squad leader in First Marine Division in Vietnam, then-Lance Cpl. Gresham’s platoon command post was struck by several enemy rocket rounds followed by a human wave assault. Seizing control of his unit when his senior leaders were seriously wounded, Cpl. Gresham raced through hostile enemy fire while shouting words of encouragement to his men and directing fire, resulting in heavy losses to the advancing forces.
Realizing their position was untenable, he quickly repaired an inoperable radio and skillfully moved his men to an alternate location, directing his platoon’s fire which enabled them to repel the onslaught.
For his bold courage and initiative which saved the lives of countless Marines, he was awarded the Navy Cross, the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy’s second highest decoration for valor.
After the horrendous event, Sgt. Gresham was assigned various patrol duties until he was hospitalized with malaria and was subsequently transferred to the States at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina where he was assigned to a Military Police unit and meritoriously promoted to Corporal, then Sergeant and released from active duty in 1969.
According to Hall of Fame Director and Chairman of the Board Col. Rick White (USA-Ret), Hall of Fame nominees must have ties to Georgia and qualify in one of three categories: valor for heroic action in combat; outstanding achievement while in service or significant local, state or national contributions after leaving active duty.
“This year’s honorees will be inducted during the 10th Annual Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet at noon on Nov. 5 in St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th Street in Columbus,” said Col. White.
Col. White advises that while this event is open to the public, seating is limited. Advance reservation details may be accessed on the Hall of Fame website at www.GMVHOF.org.
UNG Cadets
The University of North Georgia had 93 cadets complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky this summer.
UNG’s Corps of Cadets students excelled in the five-week Advanced Camp where U.S. Army Cadet Command tested their military and leadership skills. This allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Camp is required for all cadets who seek a military officer commission.
Seventeen UNG cadets earned the Recondo badge, which is awarded to cadets who display superior skills by exceeding the standards in all camp activities.
Among them were the following local cadets:
♦ Acworth residents Aaron Allen completed the Advanced Camp and earned the Recondo badge; and Benjamin Harris, William Houts and William Allen, all completed Advanced Camp.
♦ Jack Rainbow of Kennesaw completed Advanced Camp and earned the Recondo badge.
♦ Brendan LaPrade of Marietta; and Bellana Bradley and Leamsi Hernandez-Galindo, both ♦ of Powder Springs, completed Advanced Camp.
UNG cadets on the commissioning track complete Leadership Development Program throughout their junior year in preparation for Advanced Camp.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities.
USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returns to Kings Bay
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returned to its homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia on Sep. 22, for the first time in 790 days.
During the forward-deployment, the crew supported U.S. Africa, Central and European Combatant Commands. It included transits through the Straits of Sicily, Straits of Gibraltar, Straits of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.
While forward deployed, the ship sailed more than 100,000 nautical miles, which is the equivalent to traveling more than four times around the world, with stops in Souda Bay, Greece, Gibraltar, Oman, Diego Garcia, Faslane, Scotland, and Bahrain.
Although the ship itself hasn’t returned to its homeport in more than two years, Georgia has two assigned crews, Blue and Gold that alternate manning the submarine. In the past nearly 800 days, the crews performed four exchanges of command. While one crew deploys with the ship for a four to six-month period, the other returns to Kings Bay and conducts training at Trident Training Facility. The training program includes various simulated missions and scenarios. This training regimen ensures the crew remains tactically and operationally ready.
Georgia and all SSGNs provide the U.S. Navy with one of the most versatile and clandestine platforms in the fleet. They are equipped with superior communications capabilities and can carry up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles. The platform can also be configured to host up to 66 Special Operation Force personnel.
Georgia was converted from a trident ballistic-missile submarine in December 2007. The SSGN conversion program produced transformational capability on a time-compressed schedule.
Georgia is one of four guided-missile submarines in the U.S. Navy’s fleet, and comprises half of the guided-missile submarine force in Kings Bay. The base is home to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines to include five ballistic-missile and two guided-missile submarines.
