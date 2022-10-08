100822_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_MichaelEdwardGresham.jpg

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Edward Gresham
100822_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_ChrisJackson.jpeg

Fireman Chris Jackson of Marietta reinstalls gauges for Aqueous Film Forming Foam station 6 aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Tsugaru-Kaikyo Strait on Oct. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the U.S., and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
UNG Cadets at Advanced Camp.jpg

Some of UNG’s 93 cadets who complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. This training opportunity allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers.
USS Georgia (SSGN 729)

The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returns to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, after a 790-day forward-deployment.
