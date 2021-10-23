Petty Officer 2nd Class Noah Machesky, a Marietta native, serves the U.S. Navy aboard a guided-missile destroyer operating out of Everett, Washington.
Machesky joined the Navy four years ago. Today, he serves as a cryptologic technician aboard the USS Sampson.
“I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do, but my dad served in the Navy and now he is very successful and he told me his awesome stories,” said Machesky.
He attended Harrison High School and graduated in 2016. He uses the skills and values similar to those found in Marietta.
“I learned to treat people the way you want to be treated and to never forget where you came from,” said Machesky.
These lessons have helped him while serving aboard USS Sampson.
A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Sampson. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.
Serving in the Navy means Machesky is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We operate in missions that provide freedom of navigation, homeland defense and intelligence,” said Machesky.
Machesky and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of earning my Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin,” said Machesky. “I can now explain and teach junior sailors, friends, and family about how a destroyer operates everything from bow to stern.”
