Travis Bertrand Lee Jr.
Travis Bertrand Lee Jr., a 1963 Sprayberry High School and Southern Tech graduate, has posthumously been inducted into the 2022 Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
Lee was avid baseball fan who played for and coached baseball in the East Marietta Little League throughout his youth. His favorite pastime days were halted, however, when he was drafted while working at Lockheed at the conclusion of his engineering studies at Southern Tech.
After completing boot camp in 1967, he was accepted to Combat Engineering Officers Candidate School at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he excelled in initiative and sound leadership abilities. Applying these skills, 1st Lt. Lee reported to Vietnam in March 1969 as a Combat Engineer but was soon thereafter transferred to an Infantry battalion due to a shortage of soldiers in that branch.
During a night mission in Dinh Toung Province when his platoon come under enemy attack, Lt. Lee set his men in a secure defense perimeter, directing air and artillery fire until the enemy was driven back.
Later in the night under renewed attack and while disregarding his own safety, Lt. Lee moved among his men, guiding them to secure positions until he was mortally wounded by enemy fire. For his extraordinary heroism in close combat with an armed hostile force, Lt. Lee was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star with lst Oak Leaf Cluster.
As a final legacy to his memory, a baseball at Sewell Park, home of the East Marietta Little League, has been named in his honor.
According to Hall of Fame Director and Chairman of the Board Col. Rick White (USA-Ret), Hall of Fame nominees must have ties to Georgia and qualify in one of three categories: valor for heroic action in combat; outstanding achievement while in service or significant local, state or national contributions
after leaving active duty.
“This year’s honorees will be inducted during the 10th Annual Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet at noon on Nov. 5 in St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11 th St. in Columbus,” said Col. White.
While this event is open to the public, seating is limited. For reservations, visit http://www.GMVHOF.org.
UNG Cadets
Sixteen University of North Georgia cadets have been named Distinguished Military Students for the 2022-23 academic year.
They were honored at the Sept. 25 DMS Review on the Gen. William “Lipp” Livsey Drill Field on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.
To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class and the upper third of UNG’s Order of Merit List, established by the professor of military science. Additionally, cadets are chosen based upon interest and aptitude for military service, outstanding qualities of leadership, and high moral character as demonstrated by participation and achievement in campus, civic and military activities.
This year’s DMS honorees from Cobb County are William Allen of Acworth and Harrison Markham and William Morgan, both of Marietta.
The cadets and their families were honored Sept. 24 during the annual DMS Banquet. The DMS Review and Banquet were part of the seventh annual Boar’s Head Brigade-Corps Alumni Weekend, which brought together current and former cadets.
Retired Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia spoke Sept. 23 at the Convocation Center to start the weekend. Bellavia is a Medal of Honor recipient for his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia.
Joie Byrd
Marietta native Joie Byrd is competing as a finalist in the 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition.
Byrd, a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army, served four years on active duty in Washington DC and now serves in the Virgin Islands National Guard.
She was among over 100 initial applicants for the competition and among only 25 who advanced to the final round which will take place in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 30. Contestants are scored on a rigorous interview, the creativity of their talent and the effectiveness of their advocacy.
So far, Byrd has raised over $3,700 which will provide over 140 days of transitional housing for homeless women veterans and their children. All proceeds from the event help to provide housing and resources to women veterans experiencing homelessness.
For more information, visit www.finalsaluteinc.org/Donate.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.