Petty Officer 3rd Class Star Pippins, a 2018 Marietta High School graduate, joined the Navy two and a half years ago and serves aboard USS Florida, one of the world's most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Today, the Marietta native serves as a machinist’s mate, whose responsibilities include operating and maintaining nuclear machinery in the engine room to propel the ship and supply electrical power.
“I joined the Navy because of the educational opportunities available to those who serve and I also wanted to expand my career,” said Pippins.
According to Pippins, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found at home.
“Marietta taught me life is a lot easier if you are a hard worker,” said Pippins.
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines.
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
As a member of the submarine force, Pippins is part of a 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
