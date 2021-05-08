Citadel Cadets
Nearly 90 cadets were recognized for their outstanding work during the 2020 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Jonathan Westmoreland of Kennesaw and Zavier Gebrayel of Marietta were named to the President’s list, which is a combination of the Dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished list and composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Cadet Shiloh Smiles of Marietta won 2nd place in the 2021 Henry Dale Smith Corps-Wide Speaking Competition.
The contest, in its 11th year, consists of three rounds with the speakers eventually narrowed down to a group of finalists for the last event. It is open to all cadets. Smiles took second place and a $200 prize for her speech, “The Mask I Wear.”
The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.
University of North Georgia CadetsCadets from the University of North Georgia generally spend the summer between their junior and senior years experiencing the grueling Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed that training to an academic-year-long effort known as Operation Agile Leader for seniors on campus.
Operation Agile Leader was the Army-mandated replacement in 2020-21 for Advanced Camp, which cadets must complete to be commissioned in the military. Cadets are tested on areas that include rifle marksmanship, hand grenades, first aid, Army combat fitness and land navigation.
Among the 69 cadets who completed OAL training were Rebecca Alfaro of Marietta and Zachary Lewis of Powder Springs.
Operation Agile Leader allows the U.S. Army Cadet Command to assess the cadets’ proficiency as future officers. This evaluation helps determine the cadets’ rank in the Order of Merit List, which is used to determine which cadets are Distinguished Military Students and Distinguished Military Graduates.
The University of North Georgia also finished sixth out of 11 schools participating in the National Security Agency Cyber Exercise held virtually April 8-10.
Participants included Tomas King of Acworth and Benjamin Huckaba of Marietta.
After entering as an expo team in 2019, this was the first year UNG participated as a competition team. UNG faced off against the nation’s five other senior military colleges, three service academies and two National Security Agency units.
UNG’s team included 17 cadets and eight civilian students, including 11 seniors. Fourteen of these students are eligible to compete again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.