UNG cadet Benjamin Yetman received a leadership scholarship award from the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States. From left are Col. Bryan Kirk, UNG professor of military science, and Yetman.
University of North Georgia cadet Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw received one of two $1,000 college leadership scholarship awards presented by the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States in March.
Yetman graduated with a degree in history and commissioned into the Army as a second lieutenant in May. He served as a cadet captain during his senior year.
“It is a great honor to receive this award from AMCSUS. I am proud to have been nominated as our school’s representative, as well as to have been chosen as one of the national awardees,” Yetman said. “I am happy to see four years of hard work pay off. That said, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention this award is also a testament to the great support and training all cadets receive at UNG.”
All AMCSUS colleges and schools are encouraged to nominate a cadet who excels in the areas of leadership, character, service, academics and athletics.
“2nd Lt. Yetman is an excellent example of a selfless and caring leader who will make a great Army officer,” said retired Col. Joseph Matthews, UNG commandant of cadets. “This award reinforces his outstanding performance in the Corps of Cadets.”
The University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia.
UNG Cadets
Over 100 University of North Georgia cadets were presented with scholarships and awards at ceremonies held this spring.
Among them were:
♦ William Allen of Acworth was awarded the AUSA MS III Award.
♦ Brandon Weller of Kennesaw was awarded the American Legion Department of Georgia Jep Tanksley Scholarship.
♦ Benjmin Yetman of Kennesaw was awarded the American Legion Military Excellence MS IV and Georgia Society Dames of the Court of Honor Leadership Award.
♦ Jordan Cook of Marietta was awarded the American Legion No. 239 Leadership Scholarship.
♦ Brockton Davis of Marietta was awarded the Society for the Cincinnati Medal.
♦ Austin Pruett of Marietta was awarded the The Caroline Cabaniss Scholarship.
♦ Elena Longo of Powder Springs was awarded the Frankie Stringer Scholarship.
♦ Bellana Bradley of Powder Springs was awarded the Military Order of World Wars MS III.
