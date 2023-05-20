In ceremonies held May 4-5 by the University of North Georgia, 37 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
William Morgan of Marietta earned a bachelor's degree and commissioned into the Army National Guard, Nurse Corps.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities.
Citadel cadets
The U.S. Armed Forces now has more than 180 new officers. Local members of The Citadel's Class of 2023 who accepted commissions include Marietta residents: Jace Baer - Army and John Kroske - Marine Corps.
Held on May 5 during a joint commissioning ceremony, approximately 30% of the Class of 2023 accepted commissions into the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force. This year's joint ceremony was held in McAlister Field House.
The ceremony included the now-officers reciting their oath, as well as having gold bars pinned on their uniforms by their sponsors. Following the ceremony, the commissionees gathered on Summerall Field where they received their first salutes as officers. The commencement ceremony for the Corps is held the day after the commissioning ceremonies.
The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.