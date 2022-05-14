In ceremonies held May 4-6 by the University of North Georgia, 77 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
They are among the approximately 120 officers UNG expects to commission during the 2021-22 academic year. The new officers included:
♦ Nicholas Price of Acworth, who earned a degree in Art with a Concentration in Digital Arts, commissioned into the Army Reserve, Corps of Engineers.
♦ Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw, who earned a degree in History, commissioned into the Army, Armor.
♦ Jordan Cook of Marietta, who earned a degree in Management with a Concentration in Entrepreneurship, commissioned into the Army, Aviation.
♦ Brockton Davis of Marietta, who earned a degree in Political Science, commissioned into the Army, Field Artillery.
♦ Henry Gale of Powder Springs, who earned a degree in Criminal Justice, commissioned into the Army, Signal Corps.
♦ Jacob Pressley of Smyrna, who earned a degree in Strategic and Security Studies, commissioned into the Army, Ordnance.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.