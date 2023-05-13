Chambers
Fireman Damian Chambers, a Marietta native and a 2009 Pebblebrook High School graduate assigned to Naval School of Music, was recently selected as Student of the Month.
“I enlisted in the Navy because I am willing, able and wanted to lend my skills and talents to serve the country that has given me so much,” said Chambers. “My father, who served in Vietnam, and brother, served in Afghanistan, both served in the Army and inspired me to serve.”
Chambers joined the Navy over one year ago.
“The greatest aspect of being a musician in the Navy is that I am able to share my love of singing and entertaining others while also serving my country,” said Chambers. “I studied music and the arts throughout my life and one of the most meaningful lessons I learned while at the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts was to continue to learn and work on my craft. If you are always learning, failure is not a setback, just another lesson.”
The Naval School of Music, located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia provides specialized training for selected personnel of the Navy and Marine Corps.
According to Navy officials, the Naval School of Music plays a vital role in developing the military musician and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and stations throughout the world.
“My proudest moment in the Navy thus far is watching the excellence of the sailors around me,” said Chambers. “Especially the ones that I’ve been fortunate enough to share a part of their journey in the world's finest Navy.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Chambers, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy to me means becoming a representative of all Americans,” said Chambers. “It means presenting yourself as the best version you can be. On behalf of those who have come before you, and to inspire those that will follow.”
Fleet Week
Starting May 24 and running through Memorial Day, U.S. Navy Sailors will be flooding into New York City for the annual Fleet Week festivities. Among the 2,400 U.S. Navy Sailors who will receive VIP, "Rock Star" status are Atlanta natives Petty Officer Ashley Kirk and Petty Officer Justin Capers, who are Sailors stationed aboard USS Wasp (LHD 1).
Now in its 35th year, Fleet Week New York, offers the American public an unparalleled opportunity to meet Sailors and learn about the Navy’s mission to defend the nation at home and abroad.
