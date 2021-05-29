Suri
Cadet Sophia M. Suri, daughter of Moise and Jill Suri of Kennesaw, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 22.
Suri graduated from Kennesaw Mountain High School in 2017. While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in Economics. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Field Artillery and will report to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado for her first assignment.
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City.
UNG Cadets
More than 70 University of North Georgia cadets were presented with scholarships and awards at ceremonies held this spring.
Kyle Owens of Kennesaw earned The Ginn Group Inc. Cadet Scholarship.
Jordan Cook of Marietta earned the NGC Eagle Fund Scholarship.
Bellana Bradley of Powder Springs earned the Military Order of World Wars MS II.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.