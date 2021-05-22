UNG Cadets

In ceremonies held May 5-7 by the University of North Georgia, Rebecca Alfaro of Marietta and Zachary Lewis of Powder Springs were among the 50 graduating cadets awarded commissions as second lieutenants.

Alfaro earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and commissioned in the Army, Field Artillery.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in Management and commissioned in the Army, Cyber.

UNG, with more than 140 years of experience educating future leaders, is one of only six senior military colleges in the country.

