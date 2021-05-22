UNG Cadets
In ceremonies held May 5-7 by the University of North Georgia, Rebecca Alfaro of Marietta and Zachary Lewis of Powder Springs were among the 50 graduating cadets awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
Alfaro earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and commissioned in the Army, Field Artillery.
Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in Management and commissioned in the Army, Cyber.
UNG, with more than 140 years of experience educating future leaders, is one of only six senior military colleges in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.