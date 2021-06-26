Jones
Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Shyquata Jones from Smyrna, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on May 11.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
