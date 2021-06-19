Wilkinson

061921_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_CadetVincentHWilkinson.JPG

Cadet Vincent H. Wilkinson

Cadet Vincent H. Wilkinson, son of Tony and Sheri Wilkinson of Marietta, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 22.

Wilkinson graduated from Kell High School in 2017. While at West Point, he majored in Engineering Management. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Engineer branch and will report to Ft. Carson, Colorado for his first assignment.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City.

Watson

061921_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_2ndLt.MarkAWatson1.JPG

2nd Lt. Mark A. Watson
061921_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_2ndLt.MarkAWatson2.JPG

2nd Lt. Mark A. Watson being commissioned by his grandfather, retired Maj. Don Grissom of Marietta.

2nd Lt. Mark A. Watson, North Cobb Christian School’s Valedictorian of the Class of 2017, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 26.

Lt. Watson graduated as a Distinguished Graduate, completing his degree ranked No. 4 academically and No. 29 overall in a class of 1,019 graduates. Distinguished Graduate designation is earned by being in the top 10% of the graduating class for Academic, Military and Physical Fitness.

Lt. Watson also earned the prestigious Eagle and Fledglings Award for two graduating distinctions: No. 1 ranked Cadet for Physical Fitness and No. 1 ranked Cadet for the Department of Management. He was commissioned by his grandfather, retired Maj. Don Grissom of Marietta.

Lt. Watson, who earned a pilot training slot from USAFA, will begin his service at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida awaiting orders for Pilot training.

