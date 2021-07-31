PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Pictured, from left, on July 23, is Chief Engineman Brandon Turner of Smyrna adding a rank tab onto Engineman 3rd Class Perrion Evans from Houston, Texas to his current rank during an all-hands call on the flight deck aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence. The Jackson is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.
