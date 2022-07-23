A 2008 McEachern graduate and Powder Springs native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific.
Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Hunter is a damage controlman aboard USS Gridley, currently operating out of Everett, Washington.
A Navy damage controlman is responsible for providing training and maintaining fire equipment aboard the ship.
Today, Hunter uses skills and values similar to those learned in Powder Springs.
“My parents engrained the importance of working hard and completing a job once you start it,” said Hunter. “That has proved beneficial in my career.”
As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
The theme of RIMPAC 2022 is Capable, Adaptive, Partners. The participating nations and forces exercise a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces. These capabilities range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting. The relevant, realistic training program includes gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal and diving and salvage operations.
“The warfare games being played during RIMPAC are extremely intricate, and play a huge role in continuing to develop interoperability with our allies,” said Hunter.
Serving in the Navy means Hunter is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The mission of the Navy is to protect ourselves and our interests from potential threats,” said Hunter.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
