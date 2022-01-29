USS Carl Vinson is the U.S. Navy’s third Nimitz-class supercarrier. She is named for Georgia Congressman Carl Vinson in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Navy. The ship was launched in 1980, undertook her maiden voyage in 1983, and underwent refueling and overhaul between 2005 and 2009. Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), left, and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transit the Philippine Sea on Jan. 22. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway/Special
The following cadets were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina — Jace Baer, Ryleigh Jenkins, John Kroske, Thomas Mordarski, Evan Nader and Shiloh Smiles, all of Marietta; and Jackson Price of Powder Springs.
Gold stars were also awarded to the following cadets at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the fall 2021 semester — Jace Baer, Evan Nader and Shiloh Smiles, all of Marietta; and Jackson Price of Powder Springs.
Those cadets will be recognized at the awards parade on Jan. 28, where they will be presented their gold stars, which they may wear on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement.
The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.
