Marietta native Gregory B. Enzinger was recently named the Commander of the U.S. Navy’s Training Squadron SEVEN in Meridian, Mississippi.
Enzinger had served as Executive Officer of the squadron since September 2020 and has extensive experience in both flying Navy aircraft and training others in their use.
The Marietta native and 1998 graduate of The Walker School, has accumulated more than 2,500 flight hours and 400 carrier-arrested landings throughout his career, which includes more than 50 combat missions.
“I’m humbled to be here,” Engzinger said. “To be a good steward of the position I want to look at what’s right and more importantly, what can we fine-tune to make sure we deliver the best product and service we can to our country that expects a lot of us.”
After graduating from Walker, Enzinger earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management from Miami (Ohio) University. He was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program and earned his Naval Aviator Wings in December 2005. During his time in the Navy, Enzinger has held a variety of positions, including as a pilot aboard the USS Harry S. Truman during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and been honored on numerous occasions, including receiving the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
“While there are sacrifices that come with the job, it’s also been the most exciting 20 years of my life,” Enzinger said. “It’s been hard work, it’s been incredibly rewarding and to be honest, flying a jet with that much power is absolutely exhilarating.”
Enzinger said he remembers Walker both for the relationships he formed and the importance that was placed on academics: “Walker instills a great sense of the importance of education, working hard, studying and showing up prepaed in class. It also embodies a sense of family, and that support network is always there. It doesn’t just end at graduation; it continues forward.”
Enzinger said the pilots who come through Training Squadron SEVEN spend about a year training to become fighter pilots. The pilots’ final exam is successfully landing solo on an aircraft carrier.
“They’re great pilots and they’re able to do something not many people in this world can do, and it’s their dedication, their hard work and they’re not afraid to set a really, really high bar, accept some failure along the way, get back at it and get better,” Enzinger said. “That’s a pretty important message for anyone growing up. It doesn’t matter what your discipline is or what your career is. Set a really high goal, surround yourself with people who are going to help you and every single day work at it. It’s really impressive what a difference a year can make.”
