Thomas Mordarski of Marietta was among the more than 60 cadets named to the 2022 President's List at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina for outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester.
The President's List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean's list and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Gold stars were also awarded to the following cadets at The Citadel: John Kroske, Thomas Mordarski and Evan Nader, all of Marietta; and Jackson Price of Powder Springs. These individuals achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the spring 2022 semester. Cadets who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's list.
These cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.
The following cadets were named to the 2002 spring Dean's list: Fisher Paulsen of Acworth; Jace Baer, Ryleigh Jenkins, John Kroske, Thomas Mordarski and Evan Nader, all of Marietta; Jackson Price of Powder Springs; and Sidney Starr of Smyrna.
Approximately 30% of graduating cadets earn commissions into military service. The Citadel is only one of two remaining 24/7 military-structured colleges in the U.S., other than the federal academies. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842.
