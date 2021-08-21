Eva Blauvelt a graduate of The Walker School in Marietta, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2025 on June 30.
She completed six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Eva was captain of the Sailing Team at The Walker School and was recruited to the Naval Academy Varsity Sailing Team, where she joins her older sister, Carlyn Blauvelt as a member of the team. Eva was also active in track, cross country, student government and chorus during her time at The Walker School.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2025.
During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.
The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge, which awaits them.
