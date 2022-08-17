Academic Team Commander LTJG Alexander Hatfield conducts academic brawn brawl simulations with new cadets. Academic questions include things such as Naval and world history, naval ships, presidential quotes, basic military Navy regulations and inspection questions.
Cadets receive their New Cadet Orientation Camp ribbons and promotion to E-2 (Seaman Apprentice) after completion of the New Cadet Camp on Aug. 13.
Cadet Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Ja’ise Green conducts a motivational check for freshmen cadets before embarking on a instructional day of learning and mentorship.
Cadet Seaman Kaedyn Townsend and Cadet Seaman Angelica Warner orientate themselves using a map during an outdoor orienteering exercise.
Cadets Waller, Gibson, Young, Kimble and Coverdale practice basic marksmanship and proper positioning.
On Aug. 13, Kennesaw Mountain High School hosted their yearly New Cadet Orientation Camp.
The NCOC is structured to provide entry-level cadets familiarity to a military atmosphere and the NJROTC Program in particular.
Planned and led by upperclassmen cadets in the program, 31 Naval Science Level 1 cadets, majority freshmen, volunteered their Saturday to participate in lessons such as followership, Navy uniform regulations and grooming standards; an introduction to basic military customs, courtesies, traditions and Unit organization; acquisition of basic competency in military drill; physical fitness training; instruction in the benefits of participation in the NJROTC program and responsibilities as Cadet, basic orienteering, academics brain brawls, basic marksmanship and drones.
