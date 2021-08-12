Liam Wylie of Marietta graduated from the University of North Georgia and was one of 18 graduating cadets that were awarded commissions as second lieutenants in ceremonies held Aug. 5-6 in Dahlonega.
Wylie, who earned a bachelor's degree in International Affairs with a concentration in Europe, was commissioned in the Army National Guard, Infantry.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia.
