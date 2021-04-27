CITADEL CADETS
Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.
Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's list.
Among the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester were Jonathan Westmoreland of Kennesaw; and Ryleigh Jenkins, John Kroske, Zavier Gebrayel and Shiloh Smiles, all of Marietta.
The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.
BRADY IV
Clinton Duke Brady IV of Marietta successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenant.
Brady, a graduate of Walton High School, was a member of the Lightweight Crew Team at the academy. From 2020-2021, he was a member of the first varsity eight crew throughout the season - postseason was interrupted due to COVID-19.
In 2019, he was a member of the first varsity eight crew throughout the season; raced in all six regular season contests and both postseason events, the Eastern Sprints and IRA Championship ... Navy's V8 placed third at the Sprints; the medal was the first for a Navy LWT V8 crew at the Eastern Sprints since 2006.
In 2018, he made his collegiate debut with the second varsity eight versus Yale before racing in the next six events, including the Eastern Sprints and IRA Championship, with the first varsity crew.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.
The academy’s alumni include, one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.
