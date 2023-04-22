Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ricquaine Barnes of Atlanta stands watch on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on April 10. Vinson is currently underway conducting Group Sail. Group Sail demonstrates Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group’s ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Derek Kelley/Special
Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Elijah Jenkins of Atlanta checks his email on April 15 while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander/Special
More than 100 military awards and scholarships were presented to University of North Georgia cadets at the March 30 Military Awards Ceremony and the April 16 Military Awards Review.
Cadets were presented with awards and scholarships for academic achievement, potential for leadership, and high moral character.
Local cadets were:
Cadet Stephanie Deforge of Kennesaw, who received the Claude Williams Jr. Scholarship.
Cadet Riley Hasling of Marietta, who received the Frankie Stringer Scholarship.
Cadet Mia Libosada of Marietta, who received the McCollumn-Hutchens Cadet Scholarship.
Cadet Kyle Sanders of Marietta, who received the Webb-Burke Servant Leadership Scholarship and the Bradley Allan Walsh Scholarship.
Cadet Bellana Bradley of Powder Springs, who received the GEN Raymond G. Davis Patriot's Award.
Cadet Laurana Bradley of Powder Springs, who received the AUSA MS IV Award.
Cadet Elena Longo of Powder Springs, who received the Fincher-Loughridge Scholarship.
Cadet Yoana Garcia of Smyrna, who received the Eagle Fund Scholarship-5.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.
