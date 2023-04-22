042223_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_RicquaineBarnes.jpg

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ricquaine Barnes of Atlanta stands watch on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on April 10. Vinson is currently underway conducting Group Sail. Group Sail demonstrates Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group’s ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation.
042223_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_Elijah Jenkins.jpg

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Elijah Jenkins of Atlanta checks his email on April 15 while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force.
