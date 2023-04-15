041523_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute_DarienBurke.jpg

Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 3rd Class Darien Burke, an Atlanta native, performs a canopy air pressure test on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting Group Sail. Group Sail demonstrates Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group’s ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation.
U.S. Navy Seaman Suzana Cradock of Atlanta heaves line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Atlanta native Lt. j.g. Samuel Crook
