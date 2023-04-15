Samuel Crook
Atlanta native Lt. j.g. Samuel Crook serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.
Crook joined the Navy three years ago. Today, he serves aboard USS Mesa Verde.
“I joined the Navy for the educational benefits,” said Crook. “I earned a bachelor's degree in economics.”
Growing up in Atlanta, Crook attended Chapel Hill High School and graduated in 2016. Skills and values similar to those found in Atlanta are similar to those required to succeed in the military.
“Atlanta taught me to always pay attention to my surroundings,” said Crook. “On the ship, there is always something going on. You have to be paying attention because if you don’t, it could be dangerous.”
These lessons have helped Crook while serving aboard USS Mesa Verde, an amphibious transport dock. According to Navy officials, these types of warships embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.
Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.
As a member of the Navy, Crook is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Maritime superiority is the key to our country's success and projection of power is best done by the sea,” said Crook. “If you control the sea, you control the world because the majority of the world is water.”
With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is becoming an officer and not quitting,” said Crook. “It was very difficult for me personally, and facing a difficult challenge and still being able to push through every day to accomplish my goals gives me a lot of personal satisfaction.”
Crook is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my minority leadership because they have been a big influence on me and where I have gotten to in the Navy,” added Crook. “Seeing people like me who understand where I came from let me know that I am good enough to do this job. They sympathize with me more because they understand my background and understand the way that I am.”
