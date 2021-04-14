Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Det. Guam, partnered with the command’s sister village of Inalåhan during a volunteer event April 9.
The event served as a way for the Sailors and community members to foster relationships and revitalize efforts to increase safety and beautify the village following the COVID-19 healthcare pandemic.
During the event, Sailors painted multiple guard rails along the side of the road in order to increase visibility and promote safe travel through the village.
“The fundamental purpose of the United States military is to defend the constitution and to keep the people safe,” said Lt. Alfonso Sciacchitano of Marietta, assigned to NSTCP, Det. Guam. “We’ve seen how this is done during times of war but during times of peace, we can keep the community safe by doing the smallest things such as painting safety railings on the side of the road. If we can save just one life by doing this, then I know we are still fulfilling our purpose.”
In addition to painting guard rails, Sailors also worked to remove multiple bags of trash from the village’s beaches as part of Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf’s anti-littering campaign.
Following the event, the mayor hosted an appreciation luncheon at the Inalåhan Mayor’s Office. The luncheon provided Sailors an opportunity to become acquainted with the new mayor and socialize with his staff.
Sailors on the island routinely help local schools and villages throughout the year as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program. The purpose of the program is to create, foster and develop sustained positive relationships between the military and the local Guam population
CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, in Piti, Guam, and consists of multiple Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.