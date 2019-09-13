MARIETTA – The 3rd annual Midday Rhapsody of Art & Soul returns Sept. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Mason Fine Art Gallery. This premier event is hosted by the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the PEARL Foundation Inc. Featuring art, dance performances and live music, this event is held annually to raise funds for scholarships for high school seniors and community programs in Cobb County.
The Mason Fine Art Gallery will provide a backdrop as attendees salute the arts community through poetry, music, fashion and art. Local and international artists will be featured at this event. All proceeds will benefit Cobb County residents.
The Rho Zeta Omega chapter was charted in 1998 and has provided service to the county for more than 30 years. The PEARL Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 2009. Together, both have raised more than $300,000 for scholarships.
“Art & Soul combines culture, elegance and service,” said Angela Sumbry, chapter president. “We look forward to having a great time in a beautiful setting for an amazing cause.”
The Mason Fine Art Gallery is at 415 Plasters Ave. NE, Atlanta, 30324. Tickets are $65 each and includes food and a drink ticket. Entertainment includes DJ Pretty Tammi; John William, the Hip Hop Flautist; and The Band. For more information and to register, visit akarhozetaomega.org or search “Midday Rhapsody of Art & Soul” on Eventbrite.
