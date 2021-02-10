Marietta High School Theatre has won the GHSA Region One Act Play Competition for the second year in a row.
Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuki is a modern retelling of Homer’s Odyssey. Separated from his mother, a young refugee called Anon journeys through the U.S., encountering a wide variety of people - some kind, some dangerous and cruel - as he searches for his family. Students persevered through Zoom auditions, cast changing due to rise in COVID-19 numbers, etc. Their hard work, team work, and dedication paid off.
MHS Theatre won the following awards for their production of Anon(ymous):
- 1st Place Production – Anon(ymous)
- Region Best Actress- Erin Johnson (10th grade)
- Region Best Actor – Khaleb McIntosh (9th grade)
- All Star Cast – Charles Lewis (12th grade) and Tiah Carthers (9th grade)
- Best Set – Anon(ymous)
MHS will head to the GHSA One Act Play Competition the weekend of Feb. 13 at Houston County High School in Warner Robins.
