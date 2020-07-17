James Newberry, KSU Special Projects curator, will speak to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday.
Newberry will speak about the history of the Marietta School System.
The virtual meeting will be held at noon. Participants must make a reservation to have access to the meeting.
For more information, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide a name and email in order to get the access code to the meeting.
