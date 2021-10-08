The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will host its weekly meeting on Monday at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta.

John King will speak about his position as the state's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and being a Major General in the U.S. Army National Guard assigned to NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.

Participants may also watch the meeting via Zoom.

For more information, make a reservation for in-person or for virtual access, email Metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.