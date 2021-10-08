Sorry, an error occurred.
John King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner
The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will host its weekly meeting on Monday at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta.
John King will speak about his position as the state's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and being a Major General in the U.S. Army National Guard assigned to NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.
Participants may also watch the meeting via Zoom.
For more information, make a reservation for in-person or for virtual access, email Metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
