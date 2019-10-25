Visitors to Marietta Square can look forward to a little extra merriment thanks to the 2019 Merry Marietta Window Walk.
The event is a friendly holiday storefront display competition between the Square’s merchants.
The contest is now seeking entries from Marietta Square merchants. Any merchant on the Square with a storefront window is eligible to participate. This year’s deadline for registration is Nov. 4. Festive window displays will be on view starting Dec. 5.
Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite to crown the contest’s People’s Choice Award winner. A panel of judges will also award winners for Best in Show, Best at Night and Most Original.
Square merchants interested in participating can register at merrymarietta.com.
