To help meet the overwhelming need for healthcare provided to local residents in poverty, Marietta-based MUST Ministries is teaming up with Mercy Care to offer essential medical care.
Both parties are collaborating to open to the public on Monday.
The partnership was made possible by an initial grant from the Georgia Baptist Healthcare Foundation of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board who donated $100,000 to launch the new program. Mercy Care will provide the medical team twice a week as the program begins and MUST will provide the clinic space at 1407 Cobb Parkway North in Marietta.
Hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required. Call 678-843-8600.
