Congregation Ner Tamid of Marietta/West Cobb will have a Menorah Lighting on the Glover Park Stage at Marietta Square, 50 Park Square in Marietta on Dec. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will be led by Rabbi Joseph Prass, featuring Hanukkah music and dancing by the Smyrna Team Dancers, books from PJ Library, free hot chocolate and gift card raffle. The rain date will be Dec. 29.
For more information, visit www.mynertamid.org or call 678-264-8575.
