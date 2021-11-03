Congregation Ner Tamid of Marietta will have a Menorah Lighting on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on the Glover Park Stage in Marietta Square.

The event will be led by Rabbi Joseph Prass, featuring Hanukkah music, free books from the PJ Library and free hot chocolate and donuts. The rain date will be Dec. 5.

For more information, visit www.mynertamid.org.

