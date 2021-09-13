The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, announced the one week only showing of Menopause the Musical.
The show is a musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Show times are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.earlsmithstrand.org.
