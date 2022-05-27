Cobb County will celebrate Memorial Day with the following events:
♦ The Memorial Day Ceremony at the Marietta National Cemetery will be held May 30 at noon at 500 Washington Avenue NE in Marietta. Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation President Donna Rowe will be the keynote speaker. Participants may help place flags at more than 18,000 graves there today, May 28. Info: https://www.nmdaga.org/.
♦ The City of Acworth will hold a Memorial Day ceremony today from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Patriots Point, Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street NW in Acworth. Info: www.acworthparksandrec.org.
♦ Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will host an American Red Cross Memorial Day weekend blood drive May 28-29 from noon to 5 p.m. and May 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Upper JCPenney Wing. Donations are urgently needed. Info: redcrossblood.org.
♦ Smyrna’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be May 30 at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King Street SE in Smyrna, next to City Hall. Info: https://www.smyrnaga.gov/.
♦ The City of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department and Crossfit Koinonia will host the 2022 Murph Challenge on May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw. This annual workout honors those who gave all in service to the country. The “Murph” workout is named for Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Afghanistan that cost him his life in 2005. The Murph will consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a one-mile run all with a weight vest. There will also be a Half Murph. Sign up at www.themurphchallenge.com.
♦ The Powder Springs Memorial Day Ceremony, in partnership with American Legion Post 294, will be May 30 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at the Coach George E. Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.
