North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Melted Crayon Art on June 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Presented by Medicare and Other Red Tape, participants can have fund with this creative project where colorful crayons are melted to create a piece of art. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740.

