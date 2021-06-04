Starting June 10, the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will offer fun meetup events for adults with special needs along with caregivers on Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can meet new friends and enjoy stories, crafts, games, movement and music. No registration is required.
For more information, contact Kristin.Gwin@cobbcounty.org, Vidhya.Jagannathan@cobbcounty.org or call 770-801-5320.
