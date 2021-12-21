Meeting Park neighbors held their second annual "Big Thank You" on Dec. 20 for the fire department, police department, Sheriff's Office, postal workers, sanitation workers, landscapers, delivery drivers, Salvation Army workers and other community helpers.
The annual event was organized by Jan Chandler, Wendy Rivera, Joan Walker Page and Lauraine Brazil. In the morning, there was coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, bottled water, soft drinks, Chick-Fil-A biscuits, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and muffins for the morning crews. For lunch, Subway sandwiches, chips, cookies and beverages were provided.
The neighbors also gave out $10 Chick-Fil-A gift cards to each community helper.
