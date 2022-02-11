And the winners for the MDJ Cutest Couple's contest are... Bob and Lil Prillaman from Marietta.
To celebrate Valentine's Day and the season of love, the MDJ hosted a contest via Facebook to find the cutest couple in Cobb County. Thanks to reader submissions and voting on the MDJ Facebook page, participants ranked the Prillamans submitted photograph with the most likes, honoring them with the title of "Cutest Couple."
Bob and Lil Prillaman's romance began like a classic rom-com with a dance, a love triangle and a bet when they were 20 years old. During their college years at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, Lil Prillaman attended a dance with Bob's cousin. While Bob Prillaman didn't have a date at the dance, he couldn't tear his eyes away from Lil. To raise the stakes, he bet his friends $5 that by the next Saturday, he would have a date with the woman of his dreams.
"She was the cutest thing I've ever seen, had a great smile," Bob Prillaman said. "I couldn't stand that she was dating my cousin."
It took a full week for Lil Prillaman to finally go out dancing with Bob Prillaman. He even skipped a class to guarantee he ran into her as she was leaving her own. But the effort paid off.
"He was funny and really made me laugh," Lil Prillaman said.
A year later, as the two turned 21 years old, Bob Prillaman was on convalescent leave from Army basic training after having his appendix removed and the pair decided to tie the knot. The Prillamans were wed in a small ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Marietta on February 26, 1954. Lil's twin sister served as the matron of honor.
The couple said they keep the romance alive by spending quality time together, such as taking a Sunday drive.
"When we can, we go out to dinner with our best friends once a week," Lil Prillaman said.
Asked what they love about one another, Lil Prillaman said, "He is just so funny, always knows how to cheer me up. He's generous and passionate and loves his community."
"Lil is really special," Bob Prillaman said. "She always puts her family first, she's the most unselfish person I've ever met. She has always supported me — the best thing about her is the way she raised our three children, Owen, Cathy and Mary in the best possible way."
The couple have enjoyed a successful marriage with three children, four granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. Bob is a retired senior vice president of Caraustar Industries and Lil is a retired kindergarten aide at West Side Elementary in Marietta.
"Their relationships is testament to love and commitment — they are the most loving grandparents, parents and great-grandparents," Liz Prillaman Hewett, one of the couple's granddaughters, said. "The most generous people in the world, our entire family is so blessed by their love."
Lil Prillaman said sincere communication has contributed to the success of their relationship.
"(Have) love and respect for one another," Bob Prillaman said. "Couples must support each other in their endeavors."
For Valentine's Day, the Prillamans will spend the day at home together. When asked what advice they would give to other couples hoping for a long-lasting relationship, Lil Prillaman said to laugh together.
"Make the family the top priority," Bob Prillaman said. "Understand various needs of your partner."
