Kennesaw State University's The Museum of History and Holocaust Education announced the August 2021 selection for the Meet History Face to Face Virtual Book Club.
The club will read and discuss "the Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah on Aug. 26 fro 8 to 9 p.m. Vianne and Isabelle, two sisters in Nazi-occupied France, take separate paths to ensure their own survival and that of their loved ones. This novel explores the often forgotten role of women in WWII.
For more information, visit https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/education/digital-education/Virtual%20Book%20Clubs.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.