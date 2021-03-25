The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Medicare 101 on April 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Georgia Cares will give a presentation on all the basics of Medicare. Seniors can get the answers to their Medicare questions and learn how to better understand their options.
The event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to nine people, but seniors can call the center for a link to participate virtually.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
