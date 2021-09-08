McEachern High School's Cantrell Stadium, 2400 New MacLand Road in Powder Springs will host the 2021 Bands of America Powder Springs Regional Championship on Sept. 18.
High school marching bands from Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky will compete.
The 1 p.m. preliminary competition will feature 13 high school marching bands, evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. Bands of America will invite all participating bands to return to perform in the evening Championship Finals with gates opening at 6 p.m. and performances at 7 p.m.
The Powder Springs Regional is one of 22 Bands of America marching band championships across the country this fall. The Bands of America Championships returns after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BOA season concludes with the Bands of America Grand National Championships, presented by Yamaha and the U.S. Marines, in Indianapolis Nov. 11-13.
Individual tickets for Prelims or Finals are $18-$21 and day passes are $29-$32. Non-performing student groups can purchase day pass bundles with two free adult passes for every 20 tickets purchased. Children 10 years old or younger are admitted free for general admission seating. Music for All is adopting a digital ticketing system this year and tickets can be purchased online for this event at a discounted price. All attendees will be required to have a ticket for entry, including children.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit marching.musicforall.org/powdersprings21.
