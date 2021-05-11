Brianna Cobb, 14, of McCleskey Middle School in Marietta, was awarded a $1,529 contribution to her Path2College 529 Plan account as one of eight statewide winners of the “My Life’s Dream Challenge.”
The challenge encouraged students across the state to create an original work detailing their life’s dream. Brianna’s entry shared her dream of becoming an OB/GYN doctor and improving health for all women and bringing life into the world through a video narrated by her mother.
Winners were chosen from four regions of the state and were judged based on creativity and originality. Winning entries can be viewed at https://www.path2college529.com/dream/.
For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan, visit www.Path2College529.com.
