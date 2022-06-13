Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Georgia, has announced the winners of the 2022 Sixth District Congressional Art Competition.
McBath recently congratulated the top three winners and sent certificates of recognition to all competition participants.
The winners were:
First Place: “In Absentia: Stuck in Her Mind” by Kate Kwon of Chattahoochee High School.
Second Place: “Modern Venus” by Samantha McCarthy of The Mount Vernon School.
Third Place: “In my shoes” by Kaylyn Zhong of Northview High School.
The first-place winner of the competition will have their work displayed in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol. The second-place winner will have their work displayed in Rep. McBath’s Washington, D.C. office. The third-place winner will have their work displayed in Rep. McBath’s Sandy Springs District Office.
In total, over 100 students competed in the 2022 Sixth District Congressional Art Competition. High schools represented in the competition included Atlanta International School, Ben Franklin Academy, Centennial High School, Chamblee High School, The Galloway School, Independence High School, Johns Creek High School, Lassiter High School, The Mount Vernon School, Northview High School, SKA Academy, St. Pius X Catholic High School, Walton Comprehensive High School, Wheeler High School and Woodward Academy.
Founded in 1982, the Congressional Art Competition celebrates and promotes the arts in high schools across America. Over 650,000 students have participated in this competition since its inception. This was Rep. McBath’s fourth year hosting the competition for the Sixth District.
