The City of Marietta’s Mayor Steve Tumlin proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day. The Strand and ATOS also recognized Carter's contributions by presenting him with a portrait of himself at The Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre organ, courtesy of the American Theatre Organ Society.
The City of Marietta’s Mayor Steve Tumlin proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day. The Strand and ATOS also recognized Carter's contributions by presenting him with a portrait of himself at The Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre organ, courtesy of the American Theatre Organ Society.
The City of Marietta’s Mayor Steve Tumlin proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day. The Strand and ATOS also recognized Carter's contributions by presenting him with a portrait of himself at The Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre organ, courtesy of the American Theatre Organ Society.
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Andy Gaines, Executive Director for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, and Ron Carter, House Organist. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Andy Gaines, Executive Director for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Andy Gaines, Executive Director for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
The City of Marietta’s Mayor Steve Tumlin proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day. The Strand and ATOS also recognized Carter's contributions by presenting him with a portrait of himself at The Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre organ, courtesy of the American Theatre Organ Society.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
The City of Marietta’s Mayor Steve Tumlin proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day. The Strand and ATOS also recognized Carter's contributions by presenting him with a portrait of himself at The Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre organ, courtesy of the American Theatre Organ Society.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
The City of Marietta’s Mayor Steve Tumlin proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day. The Strand and ATOS also recognized Carter's contributions by presenting him with a portrait of himself at The Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre organ, courtesy of the American Theatre Organ Society.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Andy Gaines, Executive Director for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Brian Weaver Photography/Special
Ron Carter, House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, announced that the City of Marietta has proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day.
Carter is a sought after theatre organ concert and silent film accompanist, playing in theaters throughout the Southeast. He is the theatre organ consultant for Allen Organ Studios of Atlanta and the House Organist for the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. He has been a member of the Strand Theatre Board of Trustees since its inception in 2004 having served as Board Secretary for 13 of those years. He has been a dedicated, major force in saving The Strand Theatre as a long time advocate, fundraiser, organist, supporter and board member.
Moreover, Carter has been an active and honored member of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society for years. He served as President of the Atlanta Chapter and is a recipient of its 2009 Life Time Achievement Award and the American Theatre Organ Society’s 2009 Honorary Member award. He is past Chairman of the Board for the Marietta Pops Orchestra, and was recognized as Cobb's 2010 Outstanding Instrumentalist.
He has served five churches in a part-time capacity as an organist and choir director for over 50 years, including his current role as part of a team of organists who play for worship services at Marietta First Baptist Church. He is also a retired Commander of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after serving 38 years in public law enforcement.
In recognition of his tireless devotion to the community, his music and love of the theatre organ, The City of Marietta’s Mayor Steve Tumlin proclaimed Feb. 12 as Ron Carter Day. The Strand and ATOS also recognized Carter's contributions by presenting him with a portrait of himself at The Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre organ, courtesy of the American Theatre Organ Society.
"Ron has been an instrumental part of The Strand Theatre's success, and we are thrilled to celebrate his contributions to the theatre and the community," said Andy Gaines, The Strand's Executive Director. "We are so proud to have Ron as part of The Strand's family, and we look forward to many more years of his fantastic performances and invaluable involvement."
The historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a multi-use performing arts and events facility. The theatre is governed by the Friends of The Strand, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.