May-Retta Daze is a two-day art, crafts and music outdoor festival held annually in Glover Park on Marietta Square.
Hours are May 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and May 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival features exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap and candles. In addition to arts and crafts, the music festival will showcase various live acoustic musical performances from local artists throughout both days.
The headline concert on May 2 will feature Chris Stalcup & The Grange, a Georgia-born and bred Roots-Rock band that has shared the stage with Shooter Jennings, Lucero and .38 Special.
A limited number of tables for the concert may be reserved for a fee on April 8 at 8 a.m. Tables that seat six are $55 and tables that seat eight are $65. Only blankets and lawn chairs are allowed inside Glover Park.
For more information, visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/1262/May-Retta-Daze.
